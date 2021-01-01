A perfectly minimal sneaker with sporty retro vibes. We love the look of our guy friends' sneakers, but they just don't fit our feet right. So we created a sneaker that looks just like the boys', but turned it out using a feminine last (what creates the shape/fit of a shoe). They're perfect with every fit of jean and are also an easy way to make fancier pieces laid-back enough for everyday wear, broadening your wardrobe in one easy step. Perf Leather upper 6 eyelet lace up sneaker Softerra ™ footbed Twill lining Rubber outsole Care instructions: spot wash, air dry only Imported - Keds Jump Kick Perf Leather White Gold, Size 8.5m Women's Shoes