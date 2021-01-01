Jordan Jumpman Men's Short-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt

CASUAL COMFORT FOR CHAMPIONS. The Jordan Jumpman Graphic T-Shirt recasts the iconic Jumpman in bold letters, paired with the equally iconic Swoosh design. It's made on soft, comfortable cotton with an easy fit. Benefits Everyday cotton fabric feels soft and lightweight. The fit is relaxed and easy to wear with a versatile shape. Product Details Jordan Standard fit Ribbed neckband Printed graphics Colored Heather: 50% cotton/50% polyester Colors: 100% cotton Material percentages may vary. Check label for actual content. Machine wash Imported Style: DC9773; Color: Grey Fog/Metallic Gold; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult