EASE AND VERSATILITY. Refresh for warm weather in the Jordan Jumpman Graphic Knit Shorts. Made from soft double-knit, they're versatile enough for all-day wear and come in a range of summery and neutral options. Benefits Double-knit fabric feels soft and durable. Elastic waistband stretches to fit and ties with a drawcord. Product Details Jordan Standard fit Hand pockets Printed graphic 100% polyester Machine wash Imported Style: CZ4760; Color: Gym Red/Black; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult