A CHAMPIONSHIP MOMENT MEMORIALIZED. This Jordan Jumpman T-Shirt is made from soft, comfortable cotton with an easy, relaxed fit. Graphics front and back combine printed lettering with a photo-realistic digital print of Michael Jordan from Game 4 of the 1998 championship. Product Details Jordan Standard fit Ribbed neckband Printed graphics 100% cotton Machine wash Imported Style: DC9775; Color: Pollen/Chile Red; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult