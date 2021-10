Born in June 1981, 1981, Vintage born in June 1981, 1981, and the legend was born in June 1981, June 1981, and the legend was born in 1981 18th Birthday Decoration, Anniversary, Wedding, Gift Idea for Him Gift for Her, Mom, Grandma, Grandpa or Yourself Formula and Fun Pattern Gift for Men 40th Birthday Gift Legend born in 1981 Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem