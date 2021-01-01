CAMI NYC June Skirt in Black. - size S (also in XS, XXS) CAMI NYC June Skirt in Black. - size S (also in XS, XXS) 60% cotton 40% modal. Made in China. Unlined. Pull-on styling with elastic waistband. Ruched jersey fabric. Item not sold as a set. Waist to shortest hem measures approx 24 and to longest hem approx 33 in length. CAMN-WQ7. S21-K02. The search for the perfect silk camisole is over. Cami NYC designs the perfect staple piece to compliment your wardrobe and refine your everyday style with a collection of camisoles in a variety of distinct styles and range of colors. Each and every camisole is classic, feminine and versatile.