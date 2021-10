*A sturdy work shoe with a convenient slip-on design and slip-resistant sole *Waterproof full-grain leather upper *Dual side elastic panels for easy slip-on wear *Breathable mesh lining *KINETIC FIT™ footbed with zoned arch support and heel cushioning *Merrell Air Cushion+ heel-to-toe air-ride system *Lightweight nylon arch shank for more support *Oil- and slip-resistant M-Select™ GRIP rubber sole is Mark II tested for slip resistance