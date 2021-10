Gorgeous swimwear? Check. The perfect fit? Check out fabulously chic styles from Freya. You don't have to sacrifice comfort for style (or vice versa). Freya is here!, Style Number: AS6843 Make a splash in this classic fit, tropical bikini bottom, Sits on the hips with a flattering cut on the leg, Quality stretch, fully-lined microfiber Average Figure,Lycra,Microfiber,Microfiber Nylon,Nylon,Spandex,NotMaternity,Bikini,BikiniHipster,Hipster,HasNonStandardBraSizes,Swimwear