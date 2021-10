Hit the ice with a classic wood stick. The Sher-Wood® Junior 5000 Wood Ice Hockey Stick is engineered with a reinforced core and stiff blade for accurate shooting. Snap a shot high glove side or five hole with the accuracy and confidence with the Sher-Wood® Junior 5000 Wood Ice Hockey Stick. Performance Multi-layer birch shaft for a responsive stick White ash reinforced core blade Impact-resistant fiberglass stiff blade with limited torque for accurate shooting