Warrior Junior Alpha DX 3 Ice Hockey Stick, Right

The Warrior® Junior Alpha DX 3 Ice Hockey Stick is engineered to excel in all situations. The mid-low kickpoint and exclusive taper design offers a quick release and more accurate shots. The combination of the Saber Taper and FlexCore blade allow for pinpoint power and heightened accuracy. Dynamic Strike Technology provides a power release on quick wristers and hard slapshots. The Warrior® Junior Alpha DX 3 Ice Hockey Stick provides a well-balanced, offensive weapon in any situation. Advanced Shaft Technology Sabre Taper provides quick release for more accurate shots True 1 Phantom construction makes the stick balanced and lightweight Ergonomic contour shaft for improved control Apex Grip texture for peak control and accuracy Blade Technology FuelCore Blade features enhances pop and feel Increased blade durability Minimus Carbon 1400D material is dynamic and elastic making the DX lighter and tougher