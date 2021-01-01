Soffe Junior Girls' Dance Crop Tank Top, Women's, Medium, Black Heather

Move swiftly and smoothly in the Soffe® Women’s Dance Crop Tank Top. Lightweight and loose-fitting, this tank features a cropped length, ideal for layering, and allows fuller mobility no matter what you’re doing. A racerback cut lends a classic silhouette, and the crew neckline provides comfortable coverage. The Soffe® Dance Crop Tank Top is perfect for a session at the studio or a day out and about. FEATURES: Loose fit tank top Lightweight and soft fabrication for comfort Cropped length makes layering a breeze Racerback unlocks mobility Crew neckline silhouette