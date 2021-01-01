Junior Paisley Face Mask

The masks are washable and reusable. Made in the USA* Our masks are made of US-sourced fabrics that are cut and sewn in Los Angeles* 3-layer mask* Non-woven filter* Chin guard to cover bottom of face * Nose seam* Made in the USA* Hand wash preferred, air dry* Made of non-woven fabric for easy breathability * General use face mask/not intended for medical use* Level 1 fluid resistant equivalency* Cotton seam, elastic ear loops* Chin guard and nose seam for full face protective coverage* Limited supplyDisclaimer: Always go to the cdc.gov website for self protection.