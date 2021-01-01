SUNDAY RILEY Juno Hydroactive Cellular Face Oil, One Size , Beige

Which skin type is it good for?â Normalâ Combinationâ Dryâ SensitiveWhat it is:A radiance-boosting face oil that protects and enhances skin with an antioxidant-rich blend of cold-pressed superfood seed oils.Solutions for:- Fine lines and wrinkles- Dryness- Loss of firmness and elasticityIf you want to know moreâ¦ Get visibly clearer, younger-looking skin with Juno Hydroactive Cellular Face Oil. Formulated with a botanically active blend of a cold-pressed powerhouse of superfood seed oils. It nourishes the skin with antioxidants, vitamins, essential amino acids, omegas 3, 6, and 9, and naturally soothing agents for a luminous, radiant complexion. Vitamins A and C help to brighten the skin's appearance for healthy-looking vibrance, while they fortify the skin with antioxidants to support antiaging. The oil sinks in, leaving skin hydrated, protected, and ultrasoft for a glowing result. What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know:"I have very dry skin, so Juno is something that I personally use every morning. I mix a little Juno into my sunscreen for easier application. I've also been known to mix a few drops of Juno with some foundation, which helps keep my skin fresh and radiant throughout the day. Without the Juno, foundation has a tendency to dry my skin out."ÂSunday RileySuggested Usage:-Apply as needed to clean skin. -It can be layered underneath moisturizer or on top of moisturizer, to seal in hydration. -For dry skin, it can also be blended with sunscreen or foundation for a more even, hydrating application and wear.Size:0.5 oz/ 15 mLIngredients: -Blueberry Seed Oil: Contains high antioxidant levels, Vitamin E, and Omega 3.-Cranberry Seed Oil: Rich in Vitamins A, C, E, and K; contains the perfect balance of Omegas 3, 6, and 9.-Red Raspberry Seed Oil: Provides soothing and calming properties; when used in conjunction with sunscreen, helps support natural UV protection.-Broccoli Seed Oil: Rich in Vitamin A and Erucic Acid (an Omega 9 oil).Rubus Fruticosus (Cold Pressed Blackberry) Seed Oil, Vaccinium Corymbosum (Cold Pressed Blueberry) Seed Oil, Vitis Vinifera (Cold Pressed Chardonnay Grape Seed Oil) Seed Oil, Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cold Pressed Cranberry) Seed Oil, Rubus Idaeus (Cold Pressed Red Raspberry) Seed Oil, Daucus Carota Sativa (Cold Pressed Wild Carrot) Seed Oil, Nigella Sativa (Cold Pressed Black Cumin) Seed Oil, Brassica Oleracea Italic (Cold Pressed Broccoli) Seed Oil, Limnanthes Alba (Meadowfoam) Seed Oil.