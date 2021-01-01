The Julbo Jupiter OTG Goggles Are designed for larger faces and will delight those who have long searched for the perfect Fitting goggles. These Julbo goggles feature a specific foam that contours to accommodate prescription glasses with thermomoldable double Density foam and soft touch material on contact zones. The Jupiter OTG offer great ventilation to avoid fog, lens mirror treatment, and an additional buckle on the back of the strap for easier goggle placement. Features of the Julbo Jupiter OTG Goggles Mirror spherical Spectron double lens Ventilated lens Air flow OTG Foam Easy Clip Extended outrigger