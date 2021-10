Just a Girl in Love with a Chimney Sweep for women. Chimney Sweep girlfriend or wife pink girly design with flowers and hearts. Perfect gift for women whose boyfriend or husband is an awesome Chimney Sweep. Are you looking for a cute birthday gift or Christmas gift for Chimney Sweeps wife or Chimney Sweep girlfriend? This funny chimney sweep design is great for your sister, wife, daughter, mom, and girlfriend. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem