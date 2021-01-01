Just A Girl That Loves Video Games Tote Bag

People who love anime, 8bit, 16bit, video games, building games, daughter time, awesome sisters, STEM, or game controllers will love this. Click the Brand Name for More! Just A Girl That Loves Video Games graphic is perfect for smart girls, pretty moms, online game lovers, pc games, or console game fans. It's great for a Birthday or holiday. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.