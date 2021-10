Cute T-Rex Dino Illustration with Flowers and Hearts as perfect Design for every Girl, Women and Mother who love Dinosaurs and floral pattern. Perfect Retro Vintage Graphic tee outfit for kids, girls, women, teens, youth, girlfriend, wife, mom, mommy, mama, grandma, daughter, sister, niece, auntie, mother. Great Design Idea for birthday, Christmas, Thanksgiving and Mother's Day. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem