Just A Girl Who Loves Fall and Gnome Autumn Thanksgiving T Shirt. Thanksgiving Gift T Shirt for men, women, boys, kids, girls, mom, dad, son, daughter, aunt, grandma, friends or anyone who love fall leaves, gnome, pumpkin on Thanksgiving on November 25th Thanksgiving Gift, Halloween Gift is perfect for who anyone who love Apple Pie, Turkey, Thankful, Halloween, Pumpkin, Candy Corn, Gnome to wear in Birthday, Halloween Party, Fall, Autumn, Family Matching, Holidays, Halloween gifts Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem