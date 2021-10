Just A Girl Who loves Goats tee is Funny Goat Farm Gifts for farmers. Cute Floral Goat Farming gift with Flowers print for girls, women, mom, goat whisperer lady, herder, rancher, farmers, farm wife who lives in ranch, farming livestock milk, and cheese. .Just A Girl Who loves Goats Tee is Funny Goat tee for goat Lovers and makes perfect Farm Gifts. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem