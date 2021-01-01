Just A Girl Who Loves K-Pop Finger Heart KPop Merchandise Premium T-Shirt

Just A Girl Who Loves K-Pop design. Korean culture is taking the states by storm. For boys, girls, and all kpop kids. Be part of the action & stan this design. Perfect companion for k-drama and chill or binging your favorite k-pop music. This cute kawaii design is your new favorite k pop concert merchandise souvenir. Perfect gift idea this holiday season, for Christmas, or a Birthday for school kids, boys, girls, men, women & all ages. Support Korea heritage and culture! Your new bias. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.