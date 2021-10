Just A Girl Who Loves Plants - Funny quote for plant lover. Makes a great idea for girls, women, kids who love everything nature related like garden, plants, floral flower, horticulturist, farmer,vegan, vegetarian. This cool plant design will make a great present Idea for Christmas, birthday or any other present giving occasion. Funny plant enthusiast for plant lovers, farm lady, gardener. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem