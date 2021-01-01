Just A Girl Who Loves Sushi Food Rolls Japanese Kawaii Premium T-Shirt

This design is perfect for someone who loves to eat Japanese rolls like unagi, salmon, ika, ebi, tamago uni, ikura, california maki, and sashimi this shirt is perfect while eating your favorite sushi rolls food. Here's a cool graphic artwork that's just right for sushi lovers. A great way to treat yourself or your loved ones in any celebration to surprise your friends and family members with these awesome sushi graphic designs. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.