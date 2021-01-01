From awesome beer drinking apparel for men & women

Just A Guy Who Loves Tacos & Beer Awesome Beer Drinking Raglan Baseball Tee

$23.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

An awesome tacos and beer graphic design for foodies and beer drinkers. Any taco and beer lover would love this cool just a guy design. A great weekend party apparel design for the friends and family backyard get together or tailgate before the game. This fun beer drinking taco lover apparel design features a graphic of a couple of tacos and mug of beer with vintage text that reads just a guy who loves tacos & beer. An awesome gift idea for a birthday or Christmas. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com