Sports jog short made from polyester/cotton/elastane blended stretch fabric. - Features an elasticated waistband with drawcords for fit and pockets at the side seams. - Sizes: XS (4 US), S (6 US), M (8 US), L (10 US), XL (12 US). - Materials: 60% polyester, 35% cotton, 5% elastane. - Gender: Women