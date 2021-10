Soft hand feel. - Ideal for training and leisure activities. - Elasticated waistband with inner drawcords. - Fully lined. - Two side zip pockets. - Knee high side leg zips for easy dressing. - Open hem style with adjustable self-fabric tab. - Fabric 100% Polyester. - Washing Instructions Machine wash 30deg, do not bleach, cool iron, do not tumble dry, do not dry clean. - XS - 8, S - 10, M - 12, L - 14, XL - 16. - Gender: Women