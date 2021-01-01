Awdis Just Hoods Adults Unisex Two Tone Hooded Baseball Sweatshirt/Hoodie (Solid Green/Green Camo) - L - Also in: 2XL, S, XL, M

Twin needle stitching detail. - Contrast raglan sleeves. - Double fabric hood. - Contrast flat lace drawcord. - Kangaroo pouch pocket with small opening for ear phone cord feed. - Hidden ear phone loops. - Ribbed cuffs and hem. - Soft cotton faced fabric creates ideal printing surface. - Simple tear out label makes it perfect for rebranding. - Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) certified production. - Machine washable. - Fabric: 80% Ringspun Cotton, 20% Polyester. - Weight: 280gsm. - Size: S- 32in, M- 36in, L- 40in, XL- 44in, 2XL- 48in. - Gender: Unisex Adult