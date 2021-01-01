Awdis Just Hoods Womens/Ladies Electric Varsity Jacket (Jet Black/Electric Orange) - M - Also in: L

Contrast electric colour sleeves. - Knitted collar, cuffs and waistband with stripe details. - Press-stud closure. - Welt contrast pockets. - Taped back neck. - Pocket with small opening for ear phone cord feed. - Soft cotton faced fabric creates ideal printing surface. - Simple tear out label makes it perfect for rebranding. - Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) certified production. - Contrast electric colour studs. - Hidden ear phone loops. - Fabric: Body- 80% Ringspun Cotton, 20% Polyester. - Sleeves: 80% Polyester, 20% Ringspun Cotton. - Weight: Body- 330gsm, Sleeves- 280gsm. - Size: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL (32, 34, 38, 42, 46, 50). - Gender: Women