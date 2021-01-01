Awdis Just Hoods Womens/Ladies Girlie Sleeveless Full Zip Hoodie (Oxford Navy) - 2 - Also in: 4, 6

Sleeveless ladies zipped hoodie with YKK zip. - Twin needle stitching detail. - Double fabric hood. - Contrast drawcord. - Kangaroo pouch pocket. - Right hand side pocket has small hidden opening for earphone cord feed. - Ribbed cuff and hem. - Soft cotton faced fabric crated ideal printing surface. - Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) certified production. - Machine washable. - Fabric: 80% Ringspun Cotton, 20% Polyester. - Weight: 280gsm. - Size: XXS- 2, XS- 4, S- 6, M- 8, L- 10, XL- 12. - Gender: Women