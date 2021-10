Material: 100% cotton. - Modern and stylish girlie fit with side vents. - 2-button placket with dyed-to-match buttons and spare button. - Cuffed short sleeves. - Taped neck. - Twin-needle stitching on hem. - Size guide: XS - 4 US, S - 6 US, M - 8 US, L - 10 US, XL - 12 US, 2XL - 14 US. - Gender: Women