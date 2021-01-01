Maji Sports Jute Premium Yoga Mat - Turquoise/24” X 68”X 4.5Mm: Antimicrobial And Eco-Friendly The Jute Premium Yoga Mat Unique Look And Feel Are Created By Meshing Jute Fibers With Patented Per, Which Is Phthalate-Free And Safer For Workers During Manufacturing. Jute Is A Natural Vegetable Plant That Takes Only 45 Months To Grow To Maturity, Making It A Sustainable Resource. This Plant Has The Added Bonus Of Having Antimicrobial Properties For Those Extra-Sweaty Practices And Is The Senior Yogi Favorite. This Mat Is Durable And Light-Weight With A Textured Surface For Superior Grip. 24” X 68”x 4.5 Mm Thick Eco-Friendly Safe & Non-Toxic Superior Grip Anti-Microbial Light-Weight