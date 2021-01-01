JVC Soft Wireless Earbud with Stayfit Tips, Remote and Mic and Bluetooth Black (HA-FX9BTB)

Bluetooth easy connect - wireless Sport headphones earbud style with wireless easy connect. Works with iPhone and Android Bluetooth phones. Comfortable fit ear tips - extra set of earbuds included for a comfortable and secure fit Powerful sound - powerful base and clear treble for crisp clean sounds. Designed for great sound quality at an affordable price Music and phone control - skip, stop, start, phone answer for Android and iOS. Volume up and volume down JVC comfort and reliable - an affordable and stylish splash of color with JVC GUMY reliability