From melcan

JVC Soft Wireless Earbud with Stayfit Tips, Remote and Mic and Bluetooth Black (HA-FX9BTB)

$25.01
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Bluetooth easy connect - wireless Sport headphones earbud style with wireless easy connect. Works with iPhone and Android Bluetooth phones. Comfortable fit ear tips - extra set of earbuds included for a comfortable and secure fit Powerful sound - powerful base and clear treble for crisp clean sounds. Designed for great sound quality at an affordable price Music and phone control - skip, stop, start, phone answer for Android and iOS. Volume up and volume down JVC comfort and reliable - an affordable and stylish splash of color with JVC GUMY reliability

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com