K06S Wireless 5.0 bluetooth Earpiece Driving Trucker Headset Earbuds Noise Cancelling Earphones-Black

Specifications: Battery capacity: 300mAhCall time: 24hMusic time: 20hEffective distance: 10-15mStandby time: about 150 daysCharging time: about 2.5 hoursSupporting languages: Chinese / EnglishSwitch Musk: Yesbluetooth version: 5.0Data Figure: HFP, HSP, A2DP, AVRCPFrequency Range: 2.4GHZIOS Power Display: Yes2 Device Connection: YesNoise Reducer: CVC 6.0Optional Style: Standard Version (Call Number Before Answer), Upgrade Version (Call Name Before Answer)Features:-Support super long endurance-It is painless to wear for a long time-Memory cotton earplug fits the ear canal, and the sound is not put out to protect privacy-No leakage design, the earphone is attached to the ear bone to fully fit the ear bone-Built in 300 Ma lithium battery, equipped with upgraded smart chip, power consumption reduced by 35%-Without changing the battery, it can achieve continuous standby for about 6 months, listen to music for about 28h, talk for about 45h.