A water-repellent, seam-sealed DryVent(TM) hooded jacket is a lightweight, breathable way to thwart the weather. Two reverse-entry pockets plus a zip pocket on the left sleeve are perfect for keeping your essentials dry, and a drawcord hood with visor helps keep the rain out. 32 1/2" length Two-way front-zip closure with hook-and-loop storm placket Drawcord-toggle hood with visor Front reverse-entry pockets; zip pocket on sleeve Adjustable