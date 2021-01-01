K8 Bone Conduction Headphones Wireless BT 5.0 Earphone Outdoor Sports Swimming Headset IPX8 Waterproof Sweat Proof with Earbuds Hands-free with.

Bone Conduction Design The sound transmits through the bone to the auditory nerve, no need to put into the ear, no eardrum damage, good for the user to avoid ear disease and hearing losing. Comes With 16G Memory Comes with 16G of independent memory, which can store about 4,000 + lossless music. MP3 playback mode is supported when BT is not connected, mode can also be switched. IPX8 Waterproof Born for Sports IPX8 Sweat-resistant and 43g light-weight design immerse you in sports and music, suitable for swimming, walking, hiking, running, climbing, skating, driving, and other activities. BT 5.0 Connection BT 5.0 ensures high data transfer speed, stable connection, and low power consumption. Free to enjoy hands-free calls or BT music via BT connection. Long Battery Life 300mAh rechargeable Lithium battery provides up to 10 hours of playback time on one full charge and the standby time can last to 30 days.