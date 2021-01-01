Stainless steel case with a blue leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Mother of pearl dial with silver-tone skeleton hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Arabic numeral minute markers (at 5 minute intervals). Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 4 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 12 hour. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 47 mm. Case thickness: 17.5 mm. Band width: 23 mm. Band length: 8 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. K8 Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Larcum Kendall K8 Chronograph Automatic Mens Watch K8-003B.