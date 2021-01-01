Lovers + Friends Kaela Bodysuit in White. - size XL (also in S, M) Lovers + Friends Kaela Bodysuit in White. - size XL (also in S, M) Self: 73% poly 22% rayon 5% elastaneLining: 95% poly 5% elastane . Made in China. Hand wash cold. Pull-on styling. Non-slip silicone lining at bust. One-shoulder styling. Ribbed fabric. LOVF-WS2076. LFS1295 F19. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers + Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.