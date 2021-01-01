Kafé Parakaló Coffee Please Greek Language Greek Isle Java Raglan Baseball Tee

Kafé Parakaló or Coffee Please in Greek or Elliniká item will have everyone in Greece laughing! Going on a Trip abroad traveling around Europe is great trying a coffee espresso or americano and traditional food is better! Great for a teacher or student! Great gift for the Greek coffee fan! A hot or iced cup of coffee in the morning is a must even on vacation! Drink a mug on vacation traveling in Mykonos Corfu Athens Santorini a parade family reunion birthday party or festival. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem