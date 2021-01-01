Kaffi Takk Coffee Please Icelandic Language Iceland Java Tank Top

Kaffi Takk or Coffee Please in Icelandic or Íslensku item will have everyone in Iceland laughing! Going on a Trip abroad traveling around Europe is great trying a java and traditional food is better! Great for a teacher or student! Great gift for the Icelandic coffee fan! A hot or iced cup of coffee in the morning is a must even on vacation! Drink a mug on while traveling in Reykjavík Blue Lagoon Golden Circle Jökulsárlón Glacier a parade family reunion birthday party or festival. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem