Kahana Crystal Infused Natural Perfume Mist

We\'ve matched the captivating aqua blue beauty and magic of Aquamarine crystals with the relaxing, beachy, dreamy and hypnotic Kahana scent. Our newest scent, Kahana, is meant to inspire relaxation, mindfulness and a feeling of being transported to a tranquil place. Aquamarine evokes the pure beauty and stillness of water, it promotes wellness, creates harmony, heightens intuition and helps you feel happy. Scent Wave Swell: Hibiscus + Delicate Pink Pepper. Crest: Coconut Water + White Orchid. Break: Santal + Soft Blonde Woods. Every DefineMe scent contains a little magic to inspire, empower and bring your inner goddess to life! Our butterflies symbolize transformation, growth and inner beauty.