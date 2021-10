From the Kaia Collection. This one-shoulder bikini top is designed with sleek lines. One-shoulder neck Back clasp closure 95% polyester/5% spandex Lining: 85% nylon/15% spandex Hand wash Made in Australia SIZE & FIT Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small Please Note: Bikini bottom sold separately. Outerwear And Swimwear - Contemporary Swim > Suboo > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Suboo. Color: Black. Size: Large.