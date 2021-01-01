Whether you call it Kailani or kaleidoscope, the whimsical all over pattern of the Aventura Clothing Kailani Dress captures the spirit of summer. Crafted from a breathable TENCEL lyocell and pima cotton blend with just a touch of stretch, the Kailani will keep you cool, comfortable and confident all day. With its elastic waist and built in shelf bra, we designed it for the most flattering fit. You will dig its pockets too. Sleeveless pull-on dress features a built-in shelf bra, elastic waist and pockets at the sides. Straight hemline falls above the knee. 58% TENCEL lyocell, 38% Pima cotton, 4% spandex jersey. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Low iron if needed. Measurements: â¢ Length: 37 1â2 inches. Imported.