RtA Kailey Leather Dress in Black Self: 100% lambskinLining: 96% poly 4% spandex. Made in China. Professional leather clean only. Partially lined. Padded cups. Pull-on styling. Back cut-out with elastic strap. RTAF-WD86. WF21-L005-6093BLACK. About the designer: RtA is the brainchild of Eli Azran and David Rimokh, a Los Angeles-based design duo. RTA denim is a movement, not only a product, but a culture that embraces the creative aspiration of the individual and combines street lifestyle with obscure nature in the constant search to attain awe. The collection is a collaboration of feminine and androgynous, combining street lifestyle with obscure nature. Road to Awe is a constant journey to bettering yourself, says Azran.