h:ours Kait Tank Top in Black. - size XL (also in M) h:ours Kait Tank Top in Black. - size XL (also in M) 91% rayon 9% spandex. Back cut-out with silver tone hardware. Ribbed fabric. Made in USA. HURR-WS411. ACS884 S21. h:ours is for sipping cocktails and dancing under the stars, when the hours until sunrise stretch forever and the night belongs to the girls. A purveyor of slinky jersey and body-hugging silhouettes, each piece is made to empower its wearer. After all, isn't confidence the sexiest accessory? From eye-catching cut-outs to strappy asymmetric styling, h:ours pairs sleek looks with the moments you won't want to forget.