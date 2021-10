Bearpaw Kala Vegan Slingback Sandals. Crafted in Spain, the Kala vegan slingback sandals from Bearpaw are made from eco-friendly Pinatex upper (fiber derived from pineapple) as well as a cork and cotton blend upper lining and footbed top cover for instant comfort. Cross band forefoot with adjustable heel strap Ankle buckle set on with elastic for comfort Cork infused latex midsole Natural rubber outsole