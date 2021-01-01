Kaleidoscope Mandala Circles In Beige and Blue Colors Tote Bag

grey, gray, beige, blue, kaleidoscope, geometric, pattern, mandala, floral, colorful, pattern, kaleidoscope art, psychedelic art, psychedelic, groovy, abstract art, abstract, geometric art, aesthetic, mandala art, fractal art, tribal art, digital art Kaleidoscope Mandala Circles In Beige and Blue Colors is a digital art multicolored abstract design. Perfect geometric mandala and trippy art in a psychedelic style to give focus in meditation for healing and therapy to achieve the perfect self 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.