Functional and fashionable-that is the Kalin by Baretraps. The Kalin has simple details such as the asymmetrical strap, double metal buckles, and natural jute trim. Sizing: True to size. M=standard width. Open toe. Cushioned insole. Flexible outsole. Hook and loop closure. Approx. 1.25" heel. Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Manmade upper, thermoplastic rubber sole