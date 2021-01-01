Lovers + Friends Kalina Mini Dress in Tnagerine. - size XS (also in S, XXS) Lovers + Friends Kalina Mini Dress in Tnagerine. - size XS (also in S, XXS) Self: 100% rayonLining: 100% cotton. Hand wash cold. Fully lined. Slip-on styling. Elastic waist with skirt overlay. jacquard fabric. Imported. LOVF-WD2653. LFD1769 S20. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers + Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.