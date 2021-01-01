HEMANT AND NANDITA Kalon One Shoulder Belted Mini Dress in Multi. - size S (also in XS) HEMANT AND NANDITA Kalon One Shoulder Belted Mini Dress in Multi. - size S (also in XS) Self: 68% rayon 27% nylon 5% polyLining: 100% viscose. Handmade in India. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Hidden side zipper closureDetachable waist tie belt. Single blouson sleeve with padded shoulder and elastic cuffElastic waist with flounce hem. Velvet jacquard fabric with sheen finish and metallic gold threading throughout. BENE-WD151. HN-KALON-5000A. Hemant & Nandita blends pop details with casual sophistication, depicting an extreme attention to detail. The designs are an exciting amalgam of prints and embroideries with balanced placements. Development of fresh and new prints with pops of color in the detail and exploring different surface techniques provides the right amount of experimentation and sophisticated elegance to the brand aesthetic.