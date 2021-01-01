Kenneth Cole New York Kam Stripe lace-up shoes feature a sleek diamond mesh and stylish black stripes on each side of the shoe that will have your friends asking Where did you get that shoe? Kenneth Cole New York printed on the insole for instant brand recognition. Shiny silver strip on the back heel Leather upper. Textile lining and insole. Man-made outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 11 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.