Features of the Osprey Kamber 30 Backpack Large front panel J-zip access to small gear/food pocket with internal organization Front panel access to main compartment Lightwire peripheral frame 1.2mm Hdpe framesheet Snow shedding material to reduce ice/Snow buildup Contoured EVA foam harness GPS/radio webbing attachment points Zippered insulated hydration hose sleeve Adjustable sternum strap with whistle Avalanche safety kit storage with shovel handle and probe sleeves Quick and easy diagonal ski carry Vertical front panel and horizontal SnowBoard carry Easy-access accessories/goggles stash pocket Dual position (front or top of pack) stow-away helmet carry Single ice tool carry loop and attachment point Dual zippered hipbelt pockets Internal zipper stash pocket Body fabrics contain bluesign-approved nylon Contains GRS-certified recycled materials PFC-free DWR Fabric Details 420D Bluesign-approved recycled High tenacity nylon, PFC-free DWR